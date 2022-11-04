VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $414.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 414.50 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 416 ($4.81), with a volume of 1285522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($4.93).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 55.42 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.10 million and a PE ratio of 207.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 468.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.01.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

