Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.41.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.57 on Monday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.