Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vitru from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of -0.14.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts expect that Vitru will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

