Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vitru from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Vitru Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of -0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
