Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 38.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 16,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 176,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

