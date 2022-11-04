Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($281.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

ETR VOW3 opened at €127.92 ($127.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.30. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 52-week high of €196.02 ($196.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

