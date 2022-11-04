Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €33.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €33.30 ($33.30) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA traded down €0.49 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €21.19 ($21.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,595,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a fifty-two week high of €54.10 ($54.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.