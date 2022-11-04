Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.76 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $110.76 million and $21.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00021980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.53993471 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $16,715,189.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

