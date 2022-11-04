Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $119.27 million and $29.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00023376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,355.66 or 1.00022528 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.53993471 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $16,715,189.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.