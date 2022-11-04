W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $485.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $564.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $594.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $603.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

