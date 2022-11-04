Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.30. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 23 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
