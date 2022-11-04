Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.30. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 23 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Waldencast Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

