WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 8%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

