Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Waste Connections stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

