Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Waste Connections Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at C$190.21 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$195.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$184.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5005112 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,811.32.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
