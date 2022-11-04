Waters Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

WAT traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $299.85. 5,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average is $314.02. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 331.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

