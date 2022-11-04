Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 710 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

