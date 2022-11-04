WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0855

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $193.83 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,957,950,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,757,253 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,957,596,578.300429 with 2,266,466,434.05408 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08414887 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $17,675,668.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

