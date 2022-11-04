WAXE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,701.00 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $166,701.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.67 or 0.00406792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

