Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. 430,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

