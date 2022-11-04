Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,213,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PAVE stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

