Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

