WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.39. 1,935,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,906. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

