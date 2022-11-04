Wells Fargo & Company Raises American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $91.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.37.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

