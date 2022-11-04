WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $505.64 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00007623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $505.64 million and $78.77 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.4288774 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $38,099,218.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

