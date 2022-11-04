Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

WERN stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 7,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

