Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

NYSE WRN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

