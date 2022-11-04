Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,100 ($35.84) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($47.98) to GBX 4,100 ($47.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($40.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735 ($43.18).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,553 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,647.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,528.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,608.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,806.45%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

