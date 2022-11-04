Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,100 ($35.84) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($47.98) to GBX 4,100 ($47.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($40.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735 ($43.18).
Whitbread Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,553 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,647.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,528.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,608.21.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
