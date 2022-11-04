White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

WTM traded down $31.10 on Thursday, hitting $1,366.51. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

