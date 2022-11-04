Windham Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.93. 243,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.84 and a 200 day moving average of $396.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

