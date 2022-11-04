Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,806. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.