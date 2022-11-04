Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

