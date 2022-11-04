WINkLink Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. WINkLink has a market cap of $104.36 million and $37.84 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012525 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010714 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $35,375,620.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

