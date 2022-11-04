WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.31. 4,371,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,400,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFR. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,357,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028,704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,212,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,969,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 21,109.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,814,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,325,000 after buying an additional 1,805,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,374,000.

Featured Stories

