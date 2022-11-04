Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 196,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

