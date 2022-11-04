Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

WK traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 4,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

