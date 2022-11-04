WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
