Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.44. 6,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.