Wrapmanager Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $31.73. 45,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,413. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

