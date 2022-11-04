Wrapmanager Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.36. 23,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,733. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

