Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.48. 26,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

