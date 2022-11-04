Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 807,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 247,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,989. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.