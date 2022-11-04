Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,752 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48.

