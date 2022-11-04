Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $116,660.25 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

