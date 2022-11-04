Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

