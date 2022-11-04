Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $15.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 35,040 shares changing hands.
The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.