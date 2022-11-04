XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $8.21. XPeng shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 855,492 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Barclays cut their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

