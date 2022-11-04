Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 1,035,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

