Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.00 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.