Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) traded up 16.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.48. 3,855,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,525,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

YRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.65 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

