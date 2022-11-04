YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.74

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.74 and traded as low as $54.27. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 42,669 shares changing hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.25.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

