Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YELP. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

YELP traded down $5.88 on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,738. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

